Thousands march in support of ousted South Korean leader

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 2:20 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Thousands of supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye have marched in Seoul to protest a court ruling that appeared to support key corruption charges against her.

The march on Saturday came a day after a Seoul court sentenced Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to five years in prison for a variety of crimes, including offering bribes to Park.

The demonstrators marched toward streets near the presidential Blue House, while other pro-Park groups held separate rallies nearby.

Following protests by millions and impeachment by lawmakers in December, Park was formally removed from office and arrested in March over broad corruption charges. She is undergoing her own criminal trial that is expected to produce a ruling around mid-October.

