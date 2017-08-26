A police cordon outside Buckingham Palace where a man has been arrested after an incident, in London, Friday Aug. 25, 2017. A man armed with a knife was detained outside London’s Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said.
A police cordon outside Buckingham Palace where a man has been arrested after an incident, in London, Friday Aug. 25, 2017. A man armed with a knife was detained outside London’s Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said. PA via AP Lauren Hurley
A police cordon outside Buckingham Palace where a man has been arrested after an incident, in London, Friday Aug. 25, 2017. A man armed with a knife was detained outside London’s Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said. PA via AP Lauren Hurley

Nation & World

Terror police question man arrested near Buckingham Palace

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 3:45 AM

LONDON

A man who was detained with a "large bladed weapon" outside Buckingham Palace in London was being questioned by British counterterrorism police on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police force said two London police officers were slightly injured while arresting the 26-year-old man on Friday night. It said officers saw the weapon in the man's car when he drove up to a police vehicle near Queen Elizabeth II's London residence, one of London's top tourist attractions.

He was held on suspicion of assaulting police and has since been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No one besides him and the police officers was injured.

British media reported that no members of the royal family were in Buckingham Palace at the time.

Buckingham Palace did not comment and directed all questions to London police. It said tours of the parts of the palace that are open to the public in summer were unaffected Saturday.

Witness Kiana Williamson said she saw officers trying to wrestle a man out of a car that had stopped near the palace. In less than a minute, "the man had been restrained and looked almost unconscious by the side of the road," Williamson said.

Last year, a man convicted of murder climbed a palace wall and was detained on the grounds while the queen was at home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video