U.S. Army soldiers prepare their military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion.
U.S. Army soldiers prepare their military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
U.S. Army soldiers prepare their military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Japan says North Korea missiles no direct threat

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 7:22 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on North Korea's missile launches (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Japan's top government spokesman says there is no direct threat to Japan following North Korea's latest test-launch of three short-range missiles.

Yoshihide Suga told reporters the missiles early Saturday did not fall into Japan's territorial waters or the coastal 200-mile economic zone. Japan has previously deployed missile interceptors after North Korea threatened to fire projectiles over Japan toward the U.S. territory of Guam.

In the latest launch, the U.S. Pacific Command says two of the North's missiles failed in flight after an unspecified distance, and another appeared to have blown up immediately.

___

10:50 a.m.

South Korea's presidential office says the U.S. and South Korean militaries will proceed with their ongoing war games "even more thoroughly" in response to North Korea's latest short-range missile launches.

The Blue House issued the statement Saturday after National Security Director Chung Eui-yong chaired a National Security Council meeting to assess the launches.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in did not participate in the meeting and his office didn't immediately provide further details.

The U.S. Pacific Command says its assessments indicate that the three missiles failed. The command says two failed in flight, and another appeared to have blown up immediately.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that the projectiles fired from the North's eastern coast flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles), though it did not mention any failures.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video