Colorado cheerleader coach fired over video of splits

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, Ozell Williams performs a somersault as part of pre-game ceremonies before Colorado hosts Arizona State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. Williams, a coach who was shown on video pushing cheerleaders down in splits, was fired from another Colorado high school last year because of concerns about his techniques. Williams is among five school workers who were placed on leave from Denver East High School after the videos were made public and police opened an investigation. David Zalubowski, file AP Photo