Danish submarine death: Inventor faces another charge

FILE - This April 30, 2008 file photo, shows a submarine and its owner Peter Madsen. Danish police confirmed Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, a headless torso found on a beach off Copenhagen has been identified as that of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall. She is believed to have died on an amateur-built submarine earlier this month. Madsen has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Ritzau via AP, File Niels Hougaard