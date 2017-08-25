Nation & World

Saudi-led airstrikes kill 14 civilians in Yemen's capital

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press

August 25, 2017 1:06 AM

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni eyewitnesses say Saudi-led airstrikes have hit at least three houses in the capital, Sanaa, killing at least 14 civilians, including women and children.

They say the attack took please overnight and into the morning hours on Friday in the city's southern neighborhood of Fag Attan. The death toll was expected to rise further as rescuers pull more victims from under the rubble.

Earlier this week, coalition fighter jets struck a hotel in Arhab, north of Sanaa, killing at least 41 people.

The Saudi-led coalition is waging an air campaign against Yemen's Shiite rebels and forces loyal to a former president. The alliance controls much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa. The coalition is trying to restore the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

