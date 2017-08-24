The Latest: Harvey now a hurricane, likely to become major

More Videos 11:30 What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal Pause 1:26 Eclipse viewers use glasses, homemade gadgets 0:26 Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 2:07 CHP investigating accident that killed Modesto police sergeant 0:33 Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:01 Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 0:39 Volkswagen shows you how groovy things are with new bus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey strengthens to tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico Forecasters said Tropical Storm Harvey would reach hurricane status before making landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Harvey would reach hurricane status before making landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

