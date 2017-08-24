Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches

President Donald Trump can shift dramatically in tone from one speech to the next.
Within a 24-hour span, Trump delivered one speech in which he tore into the media and members of his own party, and a second in which he called for national unity and love.
The about-face seemed to reflect the president's real-time internal debate between calls for moderation and his inclination to let loose.
On Wednesday, the president spoke in measured tones and stuck to his prepared remarks as he praised veterans at an American Legion conference in Nevada as examples for a nation yearning to set aside its differences. The night before, the president cut loose in Arizona, defying instructions from his aides to stick to the script and angrily renewing his fight with the press.
