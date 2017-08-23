Nation & World

Top court says privacy the fundamental right of every Indian

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 11:27 PM

NEW DELHI

India's top court has ruled that the right to privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen of the country.

A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that the right to privacy is intrinsic to the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The landmark verdict was in response to many petitions filed in courts questioning the validity of a government scheme to assign a unique biometric identity card to every individual.

The latest ruling overturns two earlier decisions by smaller benches of the Supreme Court which said privacy was not a fundamental right.

Human rights groups had raised concerns about the risk of personal data from the identity card being misused.

