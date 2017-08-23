A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes.

Nation & World

The Latest: Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 8:20 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

The Latest on Powerball drawing (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

8:55 a.m.

Lottery players will have a shot at a $700 million Powerball jackpot that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.

Despite incredibly long odds, people throughout the country will hold their breath Wednesday night as five white balls and one red ball are drawn from drums.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

