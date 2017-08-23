The Latest: Police: California man smothered 5-year-old son

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, Aramazd Andressian Sr., appears in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra, Calif., to change his plea to guilty in the killing of Aramazd Andressian Jr., his 5-year-old son. Andressian, who admitted killing his son amid a contentious custody battle is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 23, facing a maximum term of 25 years to life in prison. Andressian's attorney said his client pleaded guilty partly to avoid the possibility of prosecutors adding a charge that could result in the death penalty. Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File Al Seib