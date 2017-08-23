Nation & World

Saudi police arrest teenage boy for dancing in the street

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 2:45 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who was filmed dancing at an intersection in the Red Sea city of Jiddah.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the boy with head phones and wearing grey sweat shorts, a striped T-shirt and neon green and yellow Crocs on his feet. He is swaying his hips and arms to the 90s hit song "Macarena," and appears to be smiling and giggling throughout the dance

The state-linked Sabq news website quoted Col. Aati bin Attiyah al-Qurashi as saying police arrested the young man and were preparing to refer him to prosecutors for disrupting traffic.

Western music and dancing is taboo in Saudi Arabia but such incidents in the past have not necessarily led to lengthy imprisonment or serious punishment.

