Nation & World

Police laud mother, daughter who noticed child in hot van

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 4:28 AM

EAST WINDSOR, Conn.

A Connecticut police department is lauding a 7-year-old girl and her mother after they alerted first responders to a child that was left inside a hot car.

East Windsor police said Tuesday that the girl noticed the 16-month-old sitting alone in a vehicle parked near theirs Monday and told her mother. The mother called 911 and first responders were able to get the child out.

Police say the toddler was distressed and sweating, but appeared to be unharmed. The child's mother and uncle are facing charges including reckless endangerment. They told officers they forgot the toddler was in the van.

Police gave the girl and mother commemorative coins that honor citizens who contribute to public safety.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video