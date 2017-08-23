Nation & World

Afghan official: Taliban suicide car bombing kills 5 people

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:54 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a Taliban suicide car bomber has targeted a military convoy in southern Helmand province, killing at least five people.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the explosion also wounded 38 other people. He says the attack took place on Wednesday in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the claim in his twitter account.

Zwak says initial reports show that those killed included a small girl and two soldiers. He expressed fears that the death toll could rise further.

He says the attack took place near the police chief headquarters. Local TV footage shows several military Humvees, which the Afghan army also has, destroyed as a result of the attack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video