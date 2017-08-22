Nation & World

Police: DNA of headless torso matches Swedish journalist

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 11:42 PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish police say a DNA test from a headless torso found in the Baltic Sea matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on a private submarine.

Wall, 30, was last seen alive on inventor Peter Madsen's submarine Aug 10. Madsen said he dropped her off on a Copenhagen island, but then told authorities "an accident occurred onboard that led to her death" and he "buried" her at sea.

The headless torso was found by a member of the public Monday near where she was believed to have died.

In a two line statement, police said Wednesday there was a match, adding a news conference would be held later in the day.

