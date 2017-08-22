Seen on a court video link screen, Moroccan man Abderrahman Mechkah, lays in a hospital bed during the initial remand hearing, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism crimes, at court in Turku, Finland, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. 18-year old Mechkah, who was shot in the leg by police during his arrest, stands accused of killing two people and attempting to kill eight others with terrorist intent.
Seen on a court video link screen, Moroccan man Abderrahman Mechkah, lays in a hospital bed during the initial remand hearing, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism crimes, at court in Turku, Finland, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. 18-year old Mechkah, who was shot in the leg by police during his arrest, stands accused of killing two people and attempting to kill eight others with terrorist intent. Lehtikuva via AP Martti Kainulainen

Nation & World

Finnish court orders detention of Moroccan in stabbings

By MATTI HUUHTANEN Associated Press

August 22, 2017 5:34 PM

HELSINKI

A Finnish court ordered a Moroccan asylum-seeker suspected of a knife attack that killed two and wounded eight people to remain in custody on preliminary charges.

The regional court in Turku said the 18-year-old male suspect will be held on suspicion of terrorist crimes, including two counts of murder and eight counts of attempted murder.

Three alleged accomplices also were ordered to be held on suspicion they helped plan the attack.

The main suspect, who was identified as Abderrahman Mechkah, has acknowledged Friday's stabbings, but denied the murder charges. The others — all Moroccan — have denied any involvement.

The court said they were suspected of "participating in the murders and attempted murders, committed with terrorist intent."

Mechkah arrived in Finland last year, but his application for asylum was denied, local media reports said.

"bloody events in Turku are a sign that terrorism has come to Finland," Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini said. "I feel unspeakable sorrow."

Investigators and the suspect's lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, said they were not aware of a motive for the killings.

"The remand hearing did not make clear that the prerequisites had been met for a charge of a terrorist crime," Gummerus told the Finnish news agency STT.

Finnish police investigators are exploring possible links to last week's extremist attacks in Spain, where most of the perpetrators and suspects are reported to be Moroccans.

