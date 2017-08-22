Nation & World

Heavy rains lead to water rescues in Kansas City area

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 7:28 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Authorities have rescued more than a dozen stranded drivers after heavy rains soaked parts of Kansas City, Missouri, and its suburbs.

Flash flood warnings have been issued across the area. Local television station KCTV reports that police and fire crews plan Tuesday to go door-to-door in one area of southern Kansas City, asking residents to voluntarily evacuate.

The National Weather Service says as much as 9 inches of rain fell in one city neighborhood, while a large swath around the city saw between 4 and 6 inches of rain.

In the suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, the local fire department says it responded to over 16 water assist calls as drivers found themselves stalled in high waters. Water rescues also were conducted on the Missouri side of the metropolitan area, in Kansas City and Riverside.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video