This photo provided by Howard County Government shows workers removing a confederate memorial outside the Circuit Court in Ellicott City, Md., late Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The monument includes the names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from the area. Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman said the "more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum."
This photo provided by Howard County Government shows workers removing a confederate memorial outside the Circuit Court in Ellicott City, Md., late Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The monument includes the names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from the area. Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman said the "more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum." Howard County Government via AP Mark S. Miller
This photo provided by Howard County Government shows workers removing a confederate memorial outside the Circuit Court in Ellicott City, Md., late Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The monument includes the names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from the area. Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman said the "more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum." Howard County Government via AP Mark S. Miller

Nation & World

Confederate memorial removed from outside Maryland court

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 10:27 AM

ELLICOTT CITY, Md.

A Confederate memorial has been removed from outside a Maryland courthouse.

Photos posted on Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman's Facebook page show the memorial outside the Circuit Court in Ellicott City being removed Monday night and placed onto a truck. The monument includes the names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from the area.

Kittleman said the "more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum."

Criticism of Confederate monuments has been intensifying since a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent after white nationalists opposed to the city's plan to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee clashed with counter protesters.

The removal of the memorial in Ellicott City comes about a week after Baltimore pulled down its Confederate monuments under the cover of night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video