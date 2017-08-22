New U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, left, is welcomed by Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono upon his arrival for a luncheon hosted by Kono at the foreign ministry's Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
New U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, left, is welcomed by Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono upon his arrival for a luncheon hosted by Kono at the foreign ministry's Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Issei Kato
New U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, left, is welcomed by Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono upon his arrival for a luncheon hosted by Kono at the foreign ministry's Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Issei Kato

Nation & World

Japan minister sees unity with Trump, pressure on N. Korea

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 2:35 AM

TOKYO

Japan's new foreign minister says he sees no major shifts or divisions with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Taro Kono, who was appointed earlier this month, says his talks with top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, were solid.

He also told reporters Tuesday that continued pressure on North Korea, not talks, are needed now to get it to give up its nuclear weapons program.

Rhetoric between Washington and North Korea has heated up since the North's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month.

Kono accused North Korea of using talks in the past to buy time, and said that "loopholes" in the latest U.N. sanctions on the North need to be dealt with instead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video