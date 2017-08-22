The Latest: 4 suspects in Spain attacks face interrogations

People stand next to candles and flowers placed on the ground, after a terror attack that left many killed and wounded in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The lone fugitive from the Spanish cell that killed 15 people in and near Barcelona was shot to death Monday after he flashed what turned out to be a fake suicide belt at two troopers who confronted him in a vineyard just outside the city he terrorized, authorities said. Santi Palacios AP Photo