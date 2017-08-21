Nation & World

India's top court: Instant divorce among Muslims unlawful

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 11:11 PM

NEW DELHI

India's Supreme Court says the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives is unconstitutional and requested the government legislate an end to the practice.

The bench comprised of five senior judges of different faiths deliberated for three months before issuing its order Tuesday. The order comes in response to petitions from seven Muslim women who had been divorced through triple talaq.

The government must now amend the sections of India's Muslim personal law that allows the practice known as triple talaq.

More than 20 Muslim countries, including neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice. But in India, the practice has continued with the protection of laws that allow Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities to follow religious law in matters like marriage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video