Mets LHP Steven Matz to have elbow surgery again

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 7:05 PM

NEW YORK

Mets pitcher Steven Matz needs another elbow operation, almost certainly ending a miserable 2017 season for the New York left-hander.

The team says Matz was diagnosed Monday with irritation of the ulnar nerve in his left elbow. Surgery was recommended to reposition the nerve and relieve the irritation, a similar procedure to the one teammate Jacob deGrom had last year.

Matz's operation will be scheduled in the next few days. The oft-injured lefty is 2-7 with a 6.08 ERA in 13 starts covering only 66 2/3 innings. He has been hit hard lately, going 0-6 with a 10.19 ERA in his last eight starts.

The 26-year-old Matz had Tommy John surgery early in his pro career. His 2016 season was cut short by another elbow operation to remove bone spurs, and he began this year on the disabled list because of tenderness in the elbow. He made his season debut June 10.

