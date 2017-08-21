Search for missing Army helicopter crew suspended in Hawaii

Water safety officials hand over possible debris from an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash to military personnel stationed at a command center in a harbor, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in Haleiwa, HI. An Army helicopter with five on board crashed several miles off Oahu's North Shore late Tuesday. Officials have suspended the search for five Army soldiers in a helicopter crash during offshore training in Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo