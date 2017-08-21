Teen pleads guilty to lesser charge in Slender Man attack

FILE- In a Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 file photo, Anissa Weier, 15, appears in court in Waukesha, Wis. Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls charged with repeatedly stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man, pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, to attempted second-degree homicide as a party to a crime, with use of a deadly weapon. She initially faced a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner in Waukesha, a city west of Milwaukee. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File Michael Sears