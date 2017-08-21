Nation & World

Judge shot, wounded near Ohio courthouse; suspect killed

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 7:06 AM

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio

Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. was shot Monday morning near the county courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis tells WTOV-TV that Bruzzese was talking after being wounded. He was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

Investigators didn't immediately release further information about the judge's condition or the suspect.

The suspect's body could be seen lying next to a car of a neighboring bank drive-thru. Police say a man who was in a car with the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The courthouse was closed.

