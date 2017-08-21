Belgian special forces soldiers sit on a rooftop with a guided-missile launcher, a few miles from the frontline, in the village of Abu Ghaddur, east of Tal Afar, Iraq, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Iraqi forces have launched a multi-pronged assault to retake the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, marking the next phase in the country's war on the Islamic State group. Tal Afar and the surrounding area is one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq after victory was declared in July in Mosul, the country's second-largest city.
Belgian special forces soldiers sit on a rooftop with a guided-missile launcher, a few miles from the frontline, in the village of Abu Ghaddur, east of Tal Afar, Iraq, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Iraqi forces have launched a multi-pronged assault to retake the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, marking the next phase in the country's war on the Islamic State group. Tal Afar and the surrounding area is one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq after victory was declared in July in Mosul, the country's second-largest city. Balint Szlanko AP Photo
Nation & World

Iraqi forces close in on IS-held town west of Mosul

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 4:25 AM

BAGHDAD

The U.S.-led coalition says Iraqi forces have made significant progress as they close in on the Islamic State-held town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul.

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon, a coalition spokesman, told The Associated Press on Monday that Iraqi forces have retaken some 250 square kilometers (95 sq. miles) from the extremist group.

The operation to retake Tal Afar was launched early Sunday, a month after Iraq declared victory against IS in Mosul, the country's second largest city.

Tal Afar, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of the Syrian border, is in one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq.

