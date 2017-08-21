US Embassy in Russia suspends issuing nonimmigrant visas

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 14, 2013 file photo, a Russian policeman stands in front of an entrance of the U.S. Embassy in downtown Moscow, Russia. The U.S. Embassy in Russia will suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas in Moscow for eight days from Wednesday and will stop issuing visas at its consulates elsewhere in Russia in response to the Russian decision to cap embassy staff, the embassy said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Ivan Sekretarev, file AP Photo