Merkel welcomes release of German-Turkish author in Spain

In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election campaign event in Annaberg-Buchholz, eastern Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017 stood by her decision to open Germany's borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees two years ago, a move she has previously defended as a necessary response to a humanitarian emergency. Asked during a pre-election television event with voters whether she would do things differently if faced with the same situation, Merkel said in retrospect, "I still think my decision was right." dpa via AP Sebastian Kahnert