Nation & World

Court clears way for Bangladesh opposition leader's trial

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:34 PM

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has cleared the way for opposition leader Khaleda Zia's trial on bribery charges for granting two contracts as the country's prime minister from 2001-2006 that allegedly cost the government millions of dollars.

The top court's appellate division on Monday rejected Zia's petition to stop her trial.

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission filed the bribery case against Zia and 12 others in 2007, alleging that they violated government rules in awarding contracts for container management at two inland depots in the capital, Dhaka, and the port city of Chittagong.

Zia is current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's archrival. If she's convicted, she will not be able to contest the next general election.

She is out on bail in the case and is undergoing medical treatment in London.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video