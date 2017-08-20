In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, centre, walks upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Buhari has returned to the country after more than three months in London for medical treatment. His office says Buhari will address the nation in a broadcast Monday morning. The government of Africa's most populous nation has never said what exactly has been ailing the 74-year-old leader.
Nation & World

Nigerian president addresses nation after months away

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:07 PM

ABUJA, Nigeria

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing the nation after spending more than three months in London for medical treatment.

In a televised address, Buhari on Monday thanked Nigerians for their prayers and said he was pleased to be "back on home soil among my brothers and sisters."

Buhari returned to Nigeria Saturday after a long absence that has led some to call for his replacement and for the military to remind its personnel to remain loyal.

The government of Africa's most populous nation has never said what exactly is ailing the 74-year-old leader.

He also spent seven weeks in London for treatment earlier this this year and said he had never been so sick in his life.

Nigeria's ongoing challenges include the deadly Boko Haram insurgency and a weak economy.

