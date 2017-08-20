United States' Cristie Kerr hits to the first green during her singles match against Europe's Mel Reid, of England, in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.
United States' Cristie Kerr hits to the first green during her singles match against Europe's Mel Reid, of England, in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo
United States' Cristie Kerr hits to the first green during her singles match against Europe's Mel Reid, of England, in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo

Nation & World

US beats Europe in Solheim Cup in Iowa

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer

August 20, 2017 12:45 PM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa

Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won singles matches Sunday to help the U.S. beat Europe in the Solheim Cup.

Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play. The Americans also won the Cup in 2015 and are 10-5 in the biennial tournament.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1 up after Hall missed a 4-foot par putt on the 18th hole.

Lexi Thompson halved Anna Nordqvist after trailing by four holes, and Angel Yin halved Karine Icher.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video