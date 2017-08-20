Hurricane Kenneth powers up in Pacific far off Mexico coast

Hurricane Kenneth formed far off Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday and quickly grew into a major storm, while people in the Caribbean kept watch for the possible reemergence of a tropical storm.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Kenneth was a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday night, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). It said the storm could intensify a bit more over the next day but should begin weakening by late Monday or early Tuesday.
The hurricane posed no threat to land, with its center about 1,315 miles (2,115 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was moving west-northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph) over the open sea, and was forecast to make a gradual turn to a northward track during the next two days.
Meanwhile, the remnant of Tropical Storm Harvey was moving across the Caribbean Sea and the hurricane center said there was some chance it could regain tropical storm force in the next few days before reaching Central America and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
