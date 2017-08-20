Kasich: WH staff churn hampering Trump agenda

FILE - In a July 27, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks at a news conference at the Ohio State Fair, in Columbus, Ohio. Kasich says Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, that President Donald Trump needs to stop the staff chaos at the White House and "settle it down." Kasich is among those who fear the staff churn is hampering Trump's ability to notch a major legislative victory. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo