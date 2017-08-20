Report: German writer wanted by Turkey released in Spain

FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Turkish born German writer, Doghan Akhanli attends a literature festival in Cologne, Germany. Germany's foreign minister is urging Spain not to extradite the German writer to Turkey after he was arrested on a Turkish warrant. Sigmar Gabriel called his Spanish counterpart Saturday Aug. 19, 2017 over the arrest of Doghan Akhanli while on holiday in Spain. Akhanli was born in Turkey but emigrated to Germany in 1991 after spending years in Turkish prison following the 1984 military coup in the country. dpa via AP,file Henning Kaiser