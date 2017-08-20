Syria's Assad reject security cooperation with the West

Nation & World

Syrian President Bashar Assad has blasted the West, rejecting any security cooperation or reopening of embassies in Damascus before those countries cut relations with opposition groups.

Assad's defiant comments on Sunday come at a time when his troops are gaining ground around the country and many countries have ceased calling for him to step down.

In a speech before dozens of Syrian diplomats in Damascus, Assad praised Russia, Iran, China and Lebanon's Hezbollah for supporting his government during his country's six-year civil war.

He said Syria will look east when it comes to political, economic and cultural relations.

Assad said recent deals to de-escalate violence in Syria are good to reduce the bloodletting but vowed not to give the opposition in politics what it failed to gain through arms.

