Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, center left, and Indonesian Youth And Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi, center right, pose together as Jamaluddin apologized to Indonesia for the mistake, which makes the red-and-white Indonesian flag resemble Poland's on a guidebook, in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Indonesia accused the Malaysian organizers of the Southeast Asian Games of negligence after the Indonesian flag was printed upside down in a souvenir guidebook.
Nation & World

Malaysia apologizes for showing Indonesia's flag as Poland's

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 12:22 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia has apologized to Indonesia for an "unintentional" mistake in printing the Indonesian flag upside down in a souvenir guidebook for the Southeast Asian Games.

The error made the red-and-white Indonesian flag resemble Poland's and has caused anger in Indonesia, where "shameonyoumalaysia" has become the most popular hashtag on Twitter and prompted President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to demand an apology.

Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin met his Indonesian counterpart Imam Nahrawi to personally apologize. After a brief private meeting Sunday, the two ministers shook hands at a news conference.

Khairy says the guidebooks will be corrected and reprinted.

