Malaysia apologizes for showing Indonesia's flag as Poland's

Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, center left, and Indonesian Youth And Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi, center right, pose together as Jamaluddin apologized to Indonesia for the mistake, which makes the red-and-white Indonesian flag resemble Poland's on a guidebook, in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Indonesia accused the Malaysian organizers of the Southeast Asian Games of negligence after the Indonesian flag was printed upside down in a souvenir guidebook. Daniel Chan AP Photo