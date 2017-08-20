PM: Iraqi forces begin operation to retake Tal Afar from IS

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Popular Mobilization Units fighters ride on the back of a truck on their way to fight against Islamic State militants in the airport of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, Iraq. The operation to retake the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, from the Islamic State group began Sunday morning, Aug. 20, 2017, Iraq's prime minister said. Tal Afar and the surrounding area is one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq after victory was declared in July in Mosul, the country's second-largest city. The town, about 150 kilometers

93 miles) east of the Syrian border, sits along a major road that was once a key IS supply route.