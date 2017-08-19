FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Missouri's first lady and University of Missouri Assistant Professor Sheena Greitens sits at her desk for an interview in Columbia, Mo. Missouri's child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls after Greitens learned that wasn't previously the case when reviewing a report from 2014.
Nation & World

Missouri child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls

By SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

August 19, 2017 8:44 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri's child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls.

First lady Sheena Greitens said she learned that wasn't previously the case when reviewing a report from 2014. When she tested the hotline using an out-of-state number, it didn't go through. So she called the governor's office, where someone contacted the Social Services Department. The agency promised to fix the problem, and out-of-state callers can now use the hotline.

National child advocacy organization Childhelp says Nevada now is the only state with a statewide hotline number that doesn't accept out-of-state calls. However, 10 other states do not have statewide hotlines.

Nevada Division of Child and Family Services systems advocate Karla Delgado says people with out-of-state numbers find alternatives to report potential abuse.

