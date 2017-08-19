Nation & World

Tropical Storm Harvey heads through Caribbean

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 5:48 AM

MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Harvey is moving through the Caribbean Sea on a projected course that would have it approaching Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula next week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Harvey is located about 280 miles (450 kilometers) south-southwest of St. Croix and is heading west at 21 mph (33 kph).

The center says heavy rains are possible over Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Venezuelan islands, but no coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Another tropical storm, Kenneth, is far out in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico and moving away from land.

The hurricane center said Saturday that Kenneth was expected to strengthen somewhat during the next 48 hours and could become a hurricane.

