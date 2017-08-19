Nigeria says ailing president to return today after 3 months

FILE- In this file photo taken Friday, May 29, 2015, Nigerian President elect, Muhammadu Buhari, arrives for his Inauguration at the eagle square in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country Saturday Aug. 19, 2017 after more than three months in London for medical treatment, his office announced, while giving no details on what exactly has been ailing him. Sunday Alamba, File AP Photo