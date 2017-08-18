People light candles to pay tribute to Ruth Pfau, a German doctor and nun who devoted her life to the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Pakistan's prime minister has announced a state funeral for Ruth Pfau. The funeral will take place on Saturday.
People light candles to pay tribute to Ruth Pfau, a German doctor and nun who devoted her life to the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Pakistan's prime minister has announced a state funeral for Ruth Pfau. The funeral will take place on Saturday.
Mourners attend funeral of Pfau, 'Mother Teresa of Pakistan'

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 10:10 PM

KARACHI, Pakistan

Mourners have attended a state funeral of Ruth Pfau, a German physician and nun who earned international acclaim by devoting her life to the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan.

Known as "Pakistan's Mother Teresa," she died on Aug. 10 at age 87 in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

State-run Pakistan television in live broadcast showed last rituals of Pfau, which were held at a church in Karachi.

Pakistani politicians, military officials, members of civil society and hundreds of supporters of Pfau attended the service.

Leprosy remained a problem in Pakistan from the 1950s until about 1996, and Pfau played a key role in efforts to bring the disease under control.

