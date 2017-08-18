Nation & World

Suspect in stabbing death back in Chicago

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 10:02 PM

CHICAGO

An Oxford University employee accused of killing a 26-year-old hair stylist has been extradited to Chicago.

Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren arrived in Chicago Saturday morning from California.

He and 43-year-old Wyndham Lathem, a former Northwestern University professor, face charges of first-degree murder for the death last month of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago.

Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the attack in Lathem's high-rise Chicago condo.

Lathem and Warren, 56, surrendered peacefully to police in northern California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day, nationwide manhunt.

Investigators say Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video