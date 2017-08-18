The Latest: US father consoled that attack victim died happy

People gather at a memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles to the victims on Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas promenade on the Joan Miro mosaic, embedded in the pavement where the van stopped after killing at least 13 people in Barcelona , Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Spanish police on Friday shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo