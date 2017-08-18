Pardon of Joe Arpaio would refute crux of immigration debate

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, at a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa. Trump is considering pardoning Arpaio's recent criminal conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The prospect of absolving Arpaio has fueled speculation that Trump will issue his first pardon when he comes to Phoenix next week for a rally. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo