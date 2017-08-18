Dashcam video shows white cop punching black man during stop

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image taken from video provided by the Euclid Police Dept., Euclid police officer Michael Amiott punches Richard Hubbard on a street in Euclid, Ohio. A dashcam video of a traffic stop that led to a white police officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on pavement appears to show a different sequence of events than police had originally described. Euclid Police Dept. via AP)