Nation & World

Tropical Storm Harvey bringing rain to Windward Islands

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 2:06 AM

MIAMI

Tropical Storm Harvey is bringing rain to the Windward Islands as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 40 mph (65 kph) with slight strengthening possible over the next two days.

Harvey is centered about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and is moving west near 18 mph (30 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video