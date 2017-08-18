Nation & World

Austrians first in Europe to make bacon on industrial scale?

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 1:15 AM

VIENNA

Austrians were making bacon thousands of years ago. And a researcher says they were probably the first in Europe to do it on an industrial scale.

Hans Reschreiter of Vienna's Museum of Natural History says DNA traces from more than 6,000 pig bones at what was a prehistoric slaughter house near the Upper Austrian town of Hallstatt shows they are more than 3,000 years old.

He told the Austria Press Agency on Friday that excavations at the site show that the pigs were all castrated, methodically slaughtered and their meat cured in huge wooden barrels before it was hung to dry in nearby caves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video