2 bears, not 1, killed Swedish wildlife park employee

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 1:02 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Swedish public radio says two bears — not one — killed an employee at one of Europe's largest wildlife parks earlier this month.

Prosecutor Gunnar Jonasson told SR on Friday that the bears dug their way under a fence and mauled to death an 18-year-old man who was cleaning an enclosure at the Orsa Rovdjurspark in northern Sweden.

Jonasson declined to say why only one of the bears was euthanized after the attack. The investigation into what happened on Aug. 4 is not yet complete.

The unidentified employee died at a hospital.

The Orsa Rovdjurspark, 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of Stockholm, has wildlife including bears, leopards, lynxes and wolves.

