Burundi: 1 killed, 29 injured in grenade attacks, say police

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 11:38 PM

BUJUMBURA, Burundi

Burundian police say one person has been killed and 29 others injured in overnight grenade attacks in the capital.

Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said the attacks on Thursday night targeted two bars in the Buyenzi quarter of Bujumbura.

Nkurikiye said it was not immediately clear who was responsible for the apparently coordinated attacks.

Burundi has been plagued by sporadic violence since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a disputed third term.

Hundreds of people have been killed in violence since then.

