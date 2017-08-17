Grand Teton park to outshine bigger Yellowstone for eclipse

FILE- In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, visitors watch the morning sun illuminate the Grand Tetons, partially-obscured by smoke from nearby wildfires, as seen from within the Great Room at the Jackson Lake Lodge, in Grand Teton National Park, north of Jackson Hole, Wyo. Grand Teton National Park, normally in the shadow of the neighboring and world-renowned Yellowstone National Park in northwest Wyoming, is set to get its day in the sun with next week's total solar eclipse passing directly over the park. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo